

JOSEPH BERNARD HOLLAND



LTC Joseph Bernard Holland, USA, Ret., of Herndon, Virginia was born in Clemson, South Carolina on December 15, 1943. He departed this life after an extended illness on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Reston Hospital Center.

Joseph was a veteran of the Vietnam War . He served 21 years.

Services will be held this Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, Falls Church, VA. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, one brother and a son, Gregory Breck Holland. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, three children: Joseph Kevin, Tara, and Jarrett. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Olivia, two sisters and two brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and many friends. Services by CHINN-BAKER.