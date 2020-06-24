Joseph Holt
1934 - 2020
Joseph Henry Holt, SR.  
Joseph Henry Holt, Sr., of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Med Star St. Mary's Hospital. Joseph was born on March 23, 1934 in Mechanicsville, MD to the late James Dudley and Alice Elizabeth Holt. Joseph is survived by his wife of 65 years Dorothy "Sis" and seven of their children - Joseph Jr. predeceased him, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The funeral will be limited to family only. The private burial will be immediately following the services. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
