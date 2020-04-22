

Joseph Horace Banscher

(Age 78)



Passed away at 10:30 a.m on April 5, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. His son, Josh was by his side. He is also survived by his sister, Mary; brothers, Roland and Mike; sisters-in-law, Lois and Diedre; grandchildren, Taylor, Aidan, Aliyah, and Mason and daughter-in-law, Sirina. He is joining his wife, Sharon and son, John in the afterlife. Born to Teresa and Horace Banscher, Joseph graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in 1959, then attended Southern Illinois University, graduating in 1964. He worked as a computer analyst at Lockheed Martin, then at the Office of Personnel Management, before his final posting with the Federal Communication Commission. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, reading and watching murder mysteries, watching the Nationals and Redskins play, and participating in various activities with friends at the Crossings at Falls Run, where he resided.

Mass at St. Bernadette Church and burial at Fairfax Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Please sign and view the guestbook at: