

Joseph Hayes Huddleston

(Age 78)



Joseph Hayes Huddleston, of Ashburn, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA for 43 years, passed away on April 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Lexington, KY, he was the only child of the late Col. Joseph J. Huddleston (USAF) and Dorothy H. Huddleston. Hayes was the beloved husband of JoAnn Huddleston for 54 years. He attended The College of William & Mary, served in the USAF and worked for the Treasury Department (US Customs) until his retirement in 1996. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Huddleston; two daughters, Julie [Ken] Freyberger and Jill [Chad] McClelland; and five grandchildren, Nicole, Alec and Brad Freyberger and Gwyn and Charlie McClelland. The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday, April 29 at 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St. NE, Vienna, VA on Tuesday, April 30 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Moving Day, Team Hayes' Huddle. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at