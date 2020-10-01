1/1
JOSEPH JOHNSON
JOSEPH A. JOHNSON (Age 68)  
Of Gaithersburg, MD, raconteur, bon-vivant, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, died in his sleep September 8, 2020. A graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, Joe had a passion for the HVAC industry. He taught classes at the Association of Builders and Contractors in Landover and in 1984 co-founded HVAC Precision Services in Gaithersburg. In his 50 years in the trade he was a great co-worker, mentor, teacher, and friend who had an anecdote for everything. Joe married Betsy Rodgers in 1977, and they raised three children together. Generous, funny, and clever, Joe had active relationships with his siblings, his co-workers, and his adult children and grandchildren. He looked forward to their yearly family vacations and extended family gatherings. Nothing delighted him more than being with family and seeing his loved ones happy. Joe is survived by his daughter, Natalie, his sons Eric and Christopher, and his two grandchildren, Julius and Virginia. He is also survived by five siblings, Richard, Evelyn, Thomas, Stephanie, and Gregory, and his large extended family. Joe will be missed greatly. No services planned at this time. Private memorial website for family and friends.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.


