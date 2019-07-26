

Dr. Joseph Jorgens



Of Washington, DC, passed away at the age of 67, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dr. Eve Glaza Jorgens and the loving father of Michael Jorgens and Joseph Jorgens IV. He is survived by his siblings, Jay Jorgens, Beth Jorgens McDonald and Jan Jorgens.

Joseph was born in Mora, Minnesota. He grew up in Minnesota and California. He graduated from George Washington University with degrees in Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering. He also received a law degree from Antioch Law School. Joseph spent his life as a Criminal Defense Attorney for Washington, DC and a Biomedical Engineer with the FDA. He was an avid racquetball player, loved the beach, scuba diving and most of all, his dear family.

Funeral Mass will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 313 2nd Street, S.E. Washington, DC 20003, on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will be Private

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Association ( www.alsa.org

