Joseph Joyce



Joseph Michael Joyce Jr.

Joseph Michael Joyce Jr. born on December 6, 1944 and passed away on May 7, 2020 after a two-year illness related to prostate cancer. He served in the United States Army and Reserves. He worked for his father's real estate development and home construction company and recently worked for E-Sentry Pest Control as an Estimator. Michael was a lifelong Notre Dame football fan. He is survived by his brother, Patrick Joyce (Rosemary); sister, Colleen Joyce Walling (Greg); niece, Bridget Fischer (Matt); and nephew, Paddy Joyce. He was a long-time parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD. Michael will be buried with his parents Joseph and Elizabeth Joyce at Cheltenham National Cemetery on July 10, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to the historic chapel restoration fund at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035.



