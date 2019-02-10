Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH KAMRAD. View Sign



Commodore Joseph George Kamrad (USN, Retired), 90, of Virginia Beach, VA, died Thursday, June 7, 2018. Born February 8, 1928, in Trenton, NJ, he was the beloved husband of Joan Ann Wiley Kamrad, his childhood sweetheart, for 65 years. Along with his wife he is survived by his four children, Kurt Kamrad (Deb) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Leslie Howard (Tom) of Chevy Chase, MD, Christine Ritter (Jim) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Maria Honeycutt (Shade) of Virginia Beach, VA, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He enlisted in the Navy in 1946 and became a commissioned officer after his designation as a naval aviator in 1950. His command assignments included tours as CO HS-5, CO HS-1, CO USS Austin, and Commander Amphibious Squadron 4. Following his 31-year military career, Commodore Kamrad completed certification as a professional tennis instructor, managed several indoor tennis facilities, and served as a chair umpire at major professional tennis tournaments, including the US Open. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. beginning at Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in his name to: Sunshine Foundation, Dream Village, 5400 CR 47 North, Davenport, FL 33837.

