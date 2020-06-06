JOSEPH KASSER
On Thursday, June 4, 2020, JOSEPH KASSER of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Sylvia Gordon Kasser. Devoted father of Charise Kasser and Helene (James) Merkel. Dear grandfather of Corey Merkel. Joe was a graduate of the University of Tennessee's School of Pharmacy. After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he started his professional career at Dart Drug. He then went into a partnership with a colleague and opened Kenner's Pharmacy in Northwest Washington, DC. After moving to Rockville, Maryland, he opened and operated Seven Locks Pharmacy for 20 years. He was beloved by his employees and customers. Joe was also a lifelong Mason and was a member of the Cornerstone Lodge. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.