

Joseph Thomas Kelley (Age 65)



April 12, 2019, in Alexandria, VA. Joe was an avid student of Washington facts and architecture. Walking with Joe was better than a professional guided tour. Joe was also a lifelong member of the Christian Science Church with a special interest in ecclesiastical music. After graduating from Wilson High School and the University of Maryland, Joe joined the staff of the House Commerce Committee and later became a real estate agent with Long and Foster, concentrating on his home turf in Adams Morgan. Joe is survived by his brother, John Kelley; his sister, Linda Kelley, and John's two children, Patricia and Stephen. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of National United Methodist Church, 1401 Nebraska Avenue NW on Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m.