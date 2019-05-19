The Washington Post

Joseph Thomas Kelley (Age 65)  

Joseph Thomas Kelley (Age 65)  

April 12, 2019, in Alexandria, VA. Joe was an avid student of Washington facts and architecture. Walking with Joe was better than a professional guided tour. Joe was also a lifelong member of the Christian Science Church with a special interest in ecclesiastical music. After graduating from Wilson High School and the University of Maryland, Joe joined the staff of the House Commerce Committee and later became a real estate agent with Long and Foster, concentrating on his home turf in Adams Morgan. Joe is survived by his brother, John Kelley; his sister, Linda Kelley, and John's two children, Patricia and Stephen. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of National United Methodist Church, 1401 Nebraska Avenue NW on Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m.
 
 

