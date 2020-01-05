KIELY Joseph A. Kiely, Jr. (Age 96) A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and a resident of Annapolis since 1981, died July 10, 2019 in Annapolis. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann Kiely of London, England and Annapolis, MD. His wife of 60 years, Margaret Alice Beverage, died May 31, 2007. Colonel Kiely was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1922 and was raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He graduated Cum Laude from Ohio State University and later from the Air Force Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 and retired from the Air Force in 1975. During his military career, he served during World War II, Korea and Viet Nam and spent six years overseas in England, France and Germany. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster and the Army Commendation Medal. He was also awarded a certificate (DIPLï¿½ï¿½ME) at the French Embassy in Washington, DC for his part in the liberation of France. He spent most of his career in Procurement Management work and had numerous awards and decorations. He organized from scratch the Procurement and Contracting Office at Chaumont Air Base, France and later the Procurement and Contracting Office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. He was the Air Force Officer in Charge at the IBM plant in Owego, New York, later was assigned to the ATLAS ICBM Systems Program Office at Norton Air Force Base in California and was awarded the Air Force Missile Badge. He spent six years as a Division Chief at Air Force headquarters at the Pentagon where he was the first Executive Secretary of the Air Force Systems Procurement Council and the Air Force Independent Research and Development Policy Council. Colonel Kiely is listed in Who's Who in Government in 1973/74, served in the Inspector General's Office at AFSC Andrews Air Force Base and is also listed in the Veterans History Project at the U.S. Library of Congress. In 2013, his name was inscribed on the National Air and Space Museum's Wall of Honor in recognition of his contributions to aviation and space exploration heritage. After becoming friends with author Sean C. Kelly, Colonel Kiely is prominently featured in Kelly's book "Home Bases: Memories and Stories of US Military Bases Around London". The entirety of Chapter 5, entitled "Ready to Roll" is devoted to Colonel Kiely. As an artist, he started oil painting in 2008, taking classes at St. John's College in Annapolis. He participated in the annual Community Exhibitions at The Mitchell Gallery and enjoyed spending time painting with his daughter, Patricia. He was a life member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternities and many military and veterans organizations. Funeral services for Colonel Kiely will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer. Burial with full military honors will follow at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020