

JOSEPH LA ROSA



Of Bethesda, MD passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer at the age of 74. Joe was born in Caulonia, Italy and immigrated to the U.S. when he was 16 years old. He married Karen Simpson in 1984 and they have since lived in Bethesda, MD. In addition to his beloved wife Karen of 34 years, Joe is also survived by his brother Dominick La Rosa; three nieces; four nephews and nine great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe is predeceased by his father, Pietro La Rosa, and his mother, Carmela Guarneri La Rosa.

A private service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Joe La Rosa may be made to to be designated for Prostate Cancer Research.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at: