JOSEPH A. LENKIEWICZ, JR. "Chip"
Age 61, of Reston, VA, passed away May 27, 2020, after a fight with advance stages of lung cancer. Chip was an avid photographer, traveler, and enjoyed meeting people from around the world. Chip's love and spirit will forever be missed by his family and friends. Chip is survived by his sister, Denise L. Lenkiewicz, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his domestic partner Eric Rudges.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in memory of Chip be made in the way of an act of random kindness. Due to present circumstances with COVID-19, there will be no memorial services at this time. Please keep Chip, his family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Condolences at www.adamsgreen.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.