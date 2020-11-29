1/1
JOSEPH LESSARD
{ "" }
Joseph Thomas Lessard  
Passed away on November 12, 2020. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him on earth and we know he will find the comfort he was seeking.Joe was born in Northern Virginia to Bill and Janet Lessard and was the youngest of eight children. Joe loved sports, car racing, his family and his dogs, who gave him unconditional love and support. He was a proficient auto technician and lived his later years in St. Lucie, Florida.Joe had a smile that could light up the room. He leaves behind four brothers and three sisters. William J. Lessard, Jr. (Patricia), Richard C. (Dot) of Sperryville, Christian J. (Sharon), Michael F., Margot (Jay) Stegmaier, Lisa (Henry) Dudek, and Mary (John) Kleinhans. He was married and divorced to Tonya Banks and was very proud to be called her husband and a father to her two children, Tara and Corey. In addition to 12 nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and nephews, Joe had a special relationship with his nephew, Matt Dudek whose birthday they shared.Memorial services will be private due to COVID.Online condolences may be shared at Martin Funeral Home www.martin-funeral.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
