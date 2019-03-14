JOSEPH LOBER Sr.

After 90 years with family and friends Joe joined his heavenly Father on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen (Rodgers); loving father of Janet Valz and Joseph Jr. (Hillary); proud grandfather of three and great-grandfather of two; brother of the late William, Olivia Mann, Norman Sr. and Harvey. Joe had a BS in education; was the Athletic Director of St. George's in Pittsburgh, PA, where he also taught high school and coached basketball. A funeral mass will be said at 10 a.m., March 16 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA 20151. Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry c/o St Timothy Catholic Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
