LOEWE Joseph Loewe Joseph Loewe was born on May 29, 1932 to Mary and Joseph Loewe in Washington, DC. He died just before his 88th birthday on May 25, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. He grew up in Washington, DC attending Roosevelt High School. He loved playing basketball, baseball, and football with his friends and classmates. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Pusateri in 1953. Joe and Joyce had five daughters and one son, Kathleen (Chris), Bonnie, Donna (Chris), Cheryl, Christine (Chris), and Michael (Becky). While supporting three children by working at Safeway, he went to DC Teachers College earning his teaching degree. He also coached for the Boys Club during this time. Joe started his science teaching career at Gordon Jr. High School in Washington, DC. He received a Master's Degree from George Washington University. During his teaching career, he continued coaching until his retirement from Montgomery County Public Schools in 1994. He was also a high school and college referee for football, basketball, softball, and baseball, enjoying a 28-year tenure with IAABO Board 12. Joyce and Joe went on to have 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He always put his family above everything else. Joe always made time for his children whether it was helping with homework, sledding in the snow, attending their sports or school events, taking them to a Senators game, celebrating holidays, going to Ocean City, or just watching TV with the six of them gathered around. His children's spouses were equally loved by Joe. They became his children too. Joe's house was filled with pictures of family and friends. Joe always went out of his way to make Joyce feel special whether it was giving her flowers, cards, gifts, or just a hug or a kiss. He made their 67 years a true love story. Joe always looked out for his mother, Mary, he knew how to make her feel safe and loved. Joe loved and cared for Margaret and Michael Pusateri, his in-laws, like they were his own parents. Joe's grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Joe loved to talk with each of them and hear about their lives and accomplishments. Joe could be seen helping them with science projects, taking them fishing, swimming with them at the beach, or getting as close as he could on the stage, field, or altar to get their picture. He made every holiday special, especially with his family raffle. He selected each gift with the person in mind. The laughter was as great as the gifts. He never let Halloween or Valentine's Day go by without sending the children and grandchildren a card featuring a hilarious picture of himself. Just like his grandchildren, his eyes lit up when he saw his great-grandchildren. Joe was also a great friend and neighbor. He would drop everything to help someone in need. He loved to golf and work on his house and in his yard. At any function with music, you would find Joe on the dance floor, maybe even dancing on a chair. Equally loved by his students, one wrote, "If you are lucky enough, you'll find yourself under the wing of Joseph Loewe. He's made of more than the normal stuff. He has a heart and soul greater than you could ever imagine." When Joe was around, there was no lack of laughter. He loved life and lived every day to the fullest. Even though Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends, his spirit will live on in every life that he touched! A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to Children's Hospital of Washington, DC. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to Children's Hospital of Washington, DC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store