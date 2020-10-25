LOVELESS JOSEPH A. LOVELESS, JR. "Joe" Joseph A. Loveless, Jr., Joe, died peacefully at his home in Hilton Head, SC on Saturday, October 17, 2020. His wife, Ducky, and oldest son, Scott, were by his side. Joe, 76, was born March 18, 1944 in Washington, DC. Until moving to Hilton Head in 1995, he grew up and lived in Arlington, VA and spent his adult life in the Virginia suburbs and Annapolis, MD. Joe graduated from Washington Lee High School in Arlington, and in 1966 graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Business Administration. He also attended George Washington University working on a Master's Degree in Business Administration. In 1968, Joe purchased an existing sheet metal fabrication company, Anderson and Cramer. He went on to grow that company to a HVAC company and mechanical contracting company. As the JA Loveless Company, he built commercial buildings in the Tysons Corner and Chantilly, VA area. During the late 80's he developed building lots for homes and town houses. After he moved to Hilton Head, his company went on to develop building and own apartment complexes in Leesburg, VA and Martinsburg, WV. At the time of his death, these properties had been sold and his remaining interests are managed by his family. Above all in his life, both business and personal, he was a man of honor who always tried to do the right thing. Joe had many interests. He grew up boating on the Chesapeake Bay which he continued as an adult. He was very active in sailboat racing including the Bermuda Race and, with Team Annapolis, raced in the Pro 40 Catamaran series. He was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club. Joe and Ducky spent many happy years cruising on the Chesapeake Bay and Inland Waterway and then the waters of the low country. He loved all music and from his first guitar purchased in high school, he went on to build a large collection of guitars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Loveless, Sr. and Beth Loveless after they too, had moved to Hilton Head. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris Barton Loveless (Ducky), and his sons J. Scott Loveless, 52, Bluffton, SC and J. Todd Loveless, 48, Truckee, CA. Todd's wife Shae and four grandchildren reside in CA. Joe's sister, Bette Eastman, lives in Virginia Beach, VA. Joe left nieces and nephews all over the country. Due to the COVID crisis, a memorial service is not planned at this time. Once the danger has died down, the family will have a celebration of his life at the residence. Memorials may be made to Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 2747, Bluffton, SC 29910 or Tidewater/Crescent Hospice, 10 Buckingham Plantation Dr., Suite A, Bluffton, SC 29910. Islandfuneralhome.com
.