JOSEPH MARSHALL MAMANA, JR.
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Joseph Marshall Mamana, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Mamana, father of Carla Mamana (Doug Thomas), Joseph Mamana, III (Deborah), Andrea Behrmann (Dave), and David Mamana (Lucia); grandfather of Julia, Jamie, Joey, Anthony, Matthew, Michelina, Giovanni, and Marco; brother of James Mamana (Wendy), Dr. John Mamana (Gwenn), Dr. Julianne Boyd (Norman), and the late Dr. June Guertin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. Church services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the .