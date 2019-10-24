

Joseph Francis Marra

(Age 90)



On Saturday, October 19, 2019 beloved husband of Anna C. Marra (56 years), and loving companion to Claire Demas (six years), passed away peacefully.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Chris, and their wives; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; his sister Lucy (97), and brother Sammy (92).

Joe was a warm and loving father, husband, and companion. He led a full life, and we will miss him. He is with God.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.