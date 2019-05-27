

JOSEPH MAURO



Joseph Mauro, 99, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1919 in New York City to the late Nicolo and Rosalia (Puma) Mauro. He married Della M. McPherson LeGrand on March 10, 1979, and she survives in Mount Vernon. Joseph is survived by his three children, Connie Barnett and her husband, George of Cambridge Maryland, Christopher Mauro and wife, Isabel, of Rockville, Maryland, and Charles Mauro and wife, Nancy of Herndon, Virginia; five step-children, 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Mr. Mauro was preceded in death by his first wife Eunice Brown; two brothers, Ross and Vincent Mauro, and his sister, Sarah Freedman. Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and later worked in the US Government in the Federal Highway Administration. He also holds a 4th Degree as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all that knew him. He was prepared for burial by Hughey Funeral Home, 1314 Main St., Mt. Vernon, Il. 62864/618-2423348/hugheyfh.com. He will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland, at 10:30 a.m. on June 29, 2019.