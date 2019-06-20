The Washington Post

JOSEPH "Big Joe" MAYFIELD Jr.

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Fellowship AME Church
12101 Tech Road
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Fellowship AME Church
12101 Tech Road
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Peacefully entered into heaven on Tuesday June 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Jahsina; children Devonte and Breonna; mother Denise; father Joseph Sr.; sister Damia; and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Big Joe on Monday, June 24, 2019, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the homegoing beginning at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church, 12101 Tech Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The family will be receiving anyone who would like to pay their respects at Fast Eddies, 4801 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746 immediately following the service.
Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
