JOSEPH McCRONE III

Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Of Hyattsville, MD, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 71. He died peacefully at the home of his caregiver, Mrs. Learah Bailey (Murphy). He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine McCrone, his father Joseph G. McCrone, Jr. and his sister, Janet Connell. His is survived by his brother, Dennis McCrone (Sandra); nephews, Steven Connell (Kali), Patrick Connell (Laura), Mike Connell and Christopher McCrone, along with many relatives and friends. Family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, July 16 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to family and friends who have helped Joe throughout his life.
Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
