JOSEPH FRANCIS McGINNESS, JR.
Joseph Francis McGinness, Jr., beloved husband to Kathleen; father to Kelly, Patrick and Mary Caitlin, and grandfather to Garrett and Lane died peacefully in hospice care in Virginia Beach on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 72. Born in Washington, DC, Joe called Herndon, VA home for over 30 years. Joe will be remembered as a proud family man who relished the role of father and grandfather and loved an excuse to cook and bring family and friends together. A service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree St., Herndon, VA on Monday May 6 at 11 a.m. Memorial Donations may be made to the .