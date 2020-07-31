Joseph H. McGuinness IV
On July 17, 2020, Joseph H. McGuinness IV ("Joe") passed away at the age of 74. Joe was born in January 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Joe grew up in Shrewsbury, New Jersey as the eldest of ten children to parents Joseph and Carol McGuinness, who preceded him in death. Following his graduation from Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey in 1964, Joe came to Washington to attend Georgetown University, as a member of the Class of 1968, where he formed numerous and lasting friendships. He had a successful and memorable career in the bar and restaurant business, which spanned more than 50 years, including his ownership of local favorite Chadwicks (later Chads) Restaurant in Friendship Heights. A true Hoya, Joe was a fiercely loyal Georgetown Basketball fan. Joe is survived by his partner, Kathleen Mahoney McGuinness, former spouse, Christine McGuinness, children, Sean McGuinness, Megan McGuinness and Molly McGuinness Saxon (Matthew), grandchildren, Cullan, Siena and Rohan Saxon, stepchildren, Ryan Mahoney and Morgan Mahoney, siblings, Peter McGuinness (Kim), Mary Ann Curley (Jim), Kathy Marantette (Carter), Paul McGuinness (Ann), Jim McGuinness (Michelle), John McGuinness, Carol Nicolai, Mark McGuinness (Bridget) and Bryan McGuinness, and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held in the DC area in the coming months under the care of Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made in Joe's name to World Central Kitchen (https://donate.wck.org
), providing relief to restaurants and restaurant workers in response to COVID-19.