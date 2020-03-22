

Joseph G.O. McKenzie (Age 83)



Peacefully passed on March 12,2020 after several years of dealing with a long-term care disease. Joseph was preceded in death by both his parents, Robert and Josephine McKenzie.

Joseph had been in the United States Army and served for four years. Prior to the Army, Joseph worked for Safeway and upon return from service in the Army, he was again employed by Safeway, became a manager and retired after 40 years. Joseph enjoyed playing soccer, playing poker and hunting with his son, brother and nephews.

Joseph also enjoyed roller skating. One day while roller skating, he observed a lady fall on the ice and he assisted in 'literally' picking her up. Four months later, he married this lady, Patricia. Their marriage lasted 61 years and they had a daughter, Traci McKenzie of Brunswick, MD and a son, Joseph W. McKenzie and wife, Crystal of Huntingtown, MD. Two grandsons, Joseph and Jakob McKenzie who brought a lot of delight to his life. Joseph is also survived by his brother, John McKenzie and wife, Kathy, one godchild and niece, Debbie Tucker and other numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and friends. A private ceremony will be set up on a later date for family and friends.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Montgomery County Hospice, 1355 Piccard Street, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

