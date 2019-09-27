

Joseph McLain



Joseph McLain, 36, was born January 9, 1983 and passed away September 23, 2019. Joe had a huge, loving, goofy heart and he made everyone feel at ease. He had a knowledge and passion for all sports, especially baseball. He loved his family and children more than anything. Recently, he enjoyed telling his kids "Dad Jokes"! Joe found his calling working for Amazon Web Services. He made a huge impact there in a short period. Joe is now at peace with our son, Eli, in heaven. Joe's surviving immediate family members include his wife, Rachel; children, Harlow, Dylan and Piper; grandmother, Kathleen Hosea; mother, Mary Mazza; father, Timothy McLain, Sr.; sister, Rebecca Wellhouse Mazza; brother, Timothy McLain, Jr.; as well as in-laws, Lou and Ann Heberer; grandmother, Margaret Weigler; brothers-in-law, Tommy and Brian Heberer; sister-in-law, Emily Heberer; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Elisha McLain; grandfather, Elwyn McLain; grandmother, Mary McLain; and grandfather, Ernest Hosea. A visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, September 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park.