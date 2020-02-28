The Washington Post

JOSEPH "Joe" McMAHON Sr.

JOSEPH PATRICK McMAHON, SR. "Joe"  
(Age 79)  

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, of Derwood, MD. Beloved husband for 57 years of Alvera T. McMahon; father of Kevin (Teri) McMahon, Joseph Patrick McMahon, Jr., Christopher (June) McMahon, and Melissa (Richard) Eaton; grandfather of Ryan, Rebecca, Colin, Trevor, Anna, Sabrina and the late Kelly Marie; brother of Mary Ellen Merkel, the late Thomas and the late Donald McMahon; brother-in-law of Rita McMahon, Anna Ward and the late Angelina Quattrone. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. Family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck and Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Monday, March 2, with eulogies to begin at 10:30 a.m. and Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or to the Parkinson's Foundation.

