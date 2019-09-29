Joseph W. McPherson, Jr.
(Age 71)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed on to Greater Glory on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born and raised in the Boston area by his parents, Joe and Mary (Remmes) McPherson, Joe was the husband of Madlyn (Gillespie) McPherson. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children, James McPherson, Elizabeth Miller (David), Catherine Bishop (William), Joseph McPherson III (Giulia), Mary McPherson, and Anne McPherson. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Tousignant (Albert), Nancy Cincotta (Paul), Janice Gallagher (John), Richard McPherson (Janice), Steven McPherson (Tricia), Barbara Purcell (James), 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ann Marie McPherson. He deeply loved and was extremely proud of his entire family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10103 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD from 4 until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookewood School www.brookewood.org
Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.