JOSEPH MICHAEL GVOZDAS (Age 78)
Passed away at his home in Columbia, MD on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Daly Gvozdas; loving father of Joseph P. Gvozdas, David Gvozdas, Susan (Stuart) Schept, and James Gvozdas. Brother of Peter (Carolyn) Gvozdas and Richard (Janice) Gvozdas. Grandfather of Jessica, Bryn, and Cole Gvozdas. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. He was born and grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA. He came to the Washington area after graduating from King's College in 1963 and served in the D.C. National Guard for six years. He worked as a civil servant for the GAO, U.S. Customs, and Government Printing Office, retiring in 2001. Private visitation. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MD Food Bank (www.mdfoodbank.org/tribute
).