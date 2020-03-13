

The Honorable

Joseph Robert Nacy (Age 94)



Of Washington, DC and Leesburg, VA died Sunday March 8, 2020 in Leesburg. Joe, or "Judge" as many fondly called him was a proud Army Veteran, devoted Catholic, and loving family man who loved to run and compete in races. He served in the 2nd Platoon Company C, 1268th Engineer Combat Battalion in WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. Joe practiced law in Missouri from 1951 to 1970 when he relocated his family to Washington, DC to serve as an Administrative Law Judge at the Interstate Commerce Commission. In 1980 he transferred to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission where he served as a Judge for 32 years. Judge Nacy retired on November 30, 2013 and moved to Leesburg, Virginia to be closer to family. He leaves behind daughter Mary Nacy Pi (Fransesc); son Matthew J. Nacy (Kari), son Christopher J. Nacy; five grandchildren, Stephen Nacy, Suzanne Nacy, Megan Saunders, Marcel Pi, and Savannah Nacy; and four great grandchildren, Lily Nacy, Ashton Saunders, Sebastian Saunders, and Esmond Saunders. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Mary Jane Nacy. Memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at