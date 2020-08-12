JOSEPH NATALE

JOSEPH FRANK NATALE (Age 73)
On August 8, 2020 at Casey House Montgomery Hospice. Husband of 51 years to Shelia Kay Bower Natale; brother of Frances Mohar, Louis (Elizabeth) Natale, Frank (Ann) Natale, and the late Christina Ligas; uncle of Brenda Weston, Terri Micco, Rhonda Micco, Kellie Davis, Arthur Micco, Jr., and John Marmo. Also survived by eight great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Wednesday, from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Those wishing to honor Joe may give to American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
