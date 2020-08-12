1/1
JOSEPH NATALE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH FRANK NATALE (Age 73)  
On August 8, 2020 at Casey House Montgomery Hospice. Husband of 51 years to Shelia Kay Bower Natale; brother of Frances Mohar, Louis (Elizabeth) Natale, Frank (Ann) Natale, and the late Christina Ligas; uncle of Brenda Weston, Terri Micco, Rhonda Micco, Kellie Davis, Arthur Micco, Jr., and John Marmo. Also survived by eight great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Wednesday, from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Those wishing to honor Joe may give to American Lung Association (www.lung.org).www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved