JOSEPH NEMARICH (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Nemarich  

Of Baltimore, formerly of Silver Spring MD and York PA, passed away on November 28, 2019. He held a PhD from the University of Maryland and had a 52 year career as research physicist with the Army Research Lab. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Agnes Angelika Nemarich, son Christopher (Mary), daughter, Dr. Judith Feick (David) and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his former wife, Patricia Rostella.
Memorial visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park. A memorial service will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6811 Campfield Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21207. Online condolences may be made on

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
