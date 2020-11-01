Joseph Nicholson Groomes, Jr.
Of Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Shirley Ann Edwards Groomes. Father of Joseph Nicholson Groomes, III; Karen Harriet Groomes Morgan (John); and Patrick Edwards Groomes (Leslie); grandfather of Robert, Evan, Ian, Aidan and Christopher. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, November 7th at 11 a.m. Burial at Brightview Cemetery in Warrenton, VA on Friday, November 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
[stjude.org
]; or the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial & Museum, www.lawenforcementmuseum.org
[lawenforcementmuseum.org
]. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com