Joseph Burns Orrison
Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019 at age 100. Beloved husband of Catherine Orrison; and the late Betty Orrison. Father of Richard Orrison (John Wise), Sandra Lake (Philip Lake), and Teresa Beal (Challen Riggs). He is also survived by his nieces Patricia, Margaret, Kathryn, and Carole and many close relations and friends. A World War II
veteran, who was at the invasion of Normandy, and Federal civil servant for 40 years, he loved baseball, his second home in Florida, and family gatherings. Memorial Service at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice at 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or ASPCA.