The Washington Post

JOSEPH PAGANO

JOSEPH F. PAGANO  

Of Springfield, VA, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away on October 22, 2019, at age 90. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Hanna Pagano, in 2016 and is survived by his daughters Gaby Marahrens, Margarete-Rose Miller (Jim), and Corinna Murdock (Eric); and extended family in New Jersey. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation would be

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
