JOSEPH PALMER

Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
6160 Oxon Hill Rd.
Oxon Hill, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
6160 Oxon Hill Rd.
Oxon Hill, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
View Map
JOSEPH JOHN PALMER, JR. (AGE 85)  

Of District Heights, MD, passed away on May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita Daniels Palmer for 62 years; father of Joseph III (Trish), Daniel, James (David), Mary Chin (Ray), Edward (Maureen) and Douglas. Proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 10. He is survived by his sister, Nellie Downs and scores of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joe was proceeded in death by Granddaughter Christine Marie and 8 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola on the Potomac, P.O. Box 9, Faulkner, MD 20632.
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
