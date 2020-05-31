

Joseph McShane Potts "Shane"

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The eldest son of his deceased parents, Joseph Gerli Potts and Patricia McShane Potts, Shane was pre-deceased by his siblings, Kevin Quigley Potts, Michael Potts and Sheila Rose Potts. He is survived by sisters, Maureen Potts McGlynn of Baton Rouge, LA and Colleen Patricia Danos of Clarksburg, MD, brothers, Brian Francis Potts of Ashburn, VA, Dennis McShane Potts of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Colin Quigley Potts of Potomac, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, MD on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington, DC. 20017.



