JOSEPH "SHANE" POTTS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph McShane Potts "Shane"  
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The eldest son of his deceased parents, Joseph Gerli Potts and Patricia McShane Potts, Shane was pre-deceased by his siblings, Kevin Quigley Potts, Michael Potts and Sheila Rose Potts. He is survived by sisters, Maureen Potts McGlynn of Baton Rouge, LA and Colleen Patricia Danos of Clarksburg, MD, brothers, Brian Francis Potts of Ashburn, VA, Dennis McShane Potts of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Colin Quigley Potts of Potomac, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, MD on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington, DC. 20017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Little Flower
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved