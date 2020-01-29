Joseph Bernard Proctor (Age 97)
Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away January 25, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Proctor and stepdaughter, Cynthia Comrie. Survived by his daughters Joyce Brentley and Ramona Proctor; stepsons Andrew and Roger Agnew; stepdaughter Rena Ward; grandchildren Krista, Austin, and Nicholas Brentley, Andrew and Angela Agnew, Deseree Comrie, and Melissa Brown; great-grandchildren Louise and Antonio Brentley, Melina, Justin and Brandon Brown, Victoria Agnew and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. where service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howard University [giving.howard.edu
]