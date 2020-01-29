The Washington Post

JOSEPH PROCTOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH PROCTOR.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Joseph Bernard Proctor (Age 97)  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away January 25, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Gwendolyn Proctor and stepdaughter, Cynthia Comrie. Survived by his daughters Joyce Brentley and Ramona Proctor; stepsons Andrew and Roger Agnew; stepdaughter Rena Ward; grandchildren Krista, Austin, and Nicholas Brentley, Andrew and Angela Agnew, Deseree Comrie, and Melissa Brown; great-grandchildren Louise and Antonio Brentley, Melina, Justin and Brandon Brown, Victoria Agnew and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. where service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howard University [giving.howard.edu]

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.