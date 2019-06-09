

Joseph Aloysius Quander, Jr.



On Friday, May 31, 2019, Retired Assistant Fire Chief, Joseph Aloysius Quander, Jr. (Joe) entered into eternal life. A native Washingtonian, Joe graduated from Anacostia High School, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Science Administration from the University of the District of Columbia. He joined the District of Columbia Fire and Medical Services Department and rose through the ranks holding various positions, such as Director of the Training Academy, and Fire Marshall for the District of Columbia. After 35 years of service, he retired on January 1, 1999, at the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

Son of the late Joseph Aloysius and Estela Schmick Quander, Joe was the loving and devoted husband of the late Zandra Smith Quander. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Kenneth G. Quander. He is survived by his sons, Joseph III (Danielle), Troy (Ilene); his daughter, Katalina; grandchildren, Kenny, Lajila, Brandon, Julian, Sidney, Alexander; sisters: Rose Quander Neverdon and Katalina Quander Masembwa; a dear friend, Ann Wilson; and a host of relatives and friends.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, the family will receive relatives and friends at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Road, SE, Washington DC 20020. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.