Joseph R. Frock
(Age 86)
Of Olney, MD, passed away March 30, 2019. Survived by wife, Joline Paradis Frock and brother, Kenneth Frock (Nancy). Born and raised in Pottstown, PA. A devoted husband and humble patriarch for 64 years. U.S. Army 1952-1954. Graduated from Purdue University
, followed by 40 year career as electrical engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. Donations may be made to Sandy Spring Friends Meeting or National Brain Tumor Society (in memory of daughter, Carol Toney). Memorial service May 11, 2 p.m., Sandy Spring Friends Meetinghouse. Full obituary: