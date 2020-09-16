

Joseph Rathbone "Bailey"

Bailey, because of his faith in Jesus, entered eternity to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 after bravely battling Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. He was the oldest of eleven siblings. Born in Waynesboro, NC on March 24, 1941 then moving to Northern Virginia at the age of two where he would remain and raise his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda; and his three children, his daughter Anne Rathbone Bradley (Matt), two precious grandchildren, Timothy Parker and Bailey Grace Bradley and his two sons, Christian and Trevor. Bailey graduated from VMI (Virginia Military Institute) (Electrical Engineering), 1964 and George Mason University (MBA), 1976. Service to be held at Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, VA on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to VMI Keydet Club, Lab Rescue of Potomac, or Capital Caring Health Hospice.



