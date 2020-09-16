1/1
JOSEPH "Bailey" RATHBONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Rathbone "Bailey"  
Bailey, because of his faith in Jesus, entered eternity to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 after bravely battling Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. He was the oldest of eleven siblings. Born in Waynesboro, NC on March 24, 1941 then moving to Northern Virginia at the age of two where he would remain and raise his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda; and his three children, his daughter Anne Rathbone Bradley (Matt), two precious grandchildren, Timothy Parker and Bailey Grace Bradley and his two sons, Christian and Trevor. Bailey graduated from VMI (Virginia Military Institute) (Electrical Engineering), 1964 and George Mason University (MBA), 1976. Service to be held at Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, VA on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to VMI Keydet Club, Lab Rescue of Potomac, or Capital Caring Health Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved