Dr. Joseph John Romero, M.D.



The family of Dr. Joseph John Romero, M.D., regretfully announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Dr. Romero was born in Manila, July 5, 1933. In WWII, at great personal risk he aided soldiers along the Bataan Death March. He survived the Battle of Manila. Returning to the U.S. with his American mother, he grew up on Ordway Street in Washington, D.C., took B.S. and M.D. degrees from Georgetown University, and devoted his life to his two great loves, medicine and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue; her brother, John (Tanya); a dear sister, Nancy McKee (Tom); his devoted children, Lisa O'Connor (Kevin), Sharon Andres (Andy), Kimberly Lukas, Joseph (Elizabeth), and Kathryn; the sweetest grandchildren, Madeleine (Russ), Olivia, Cameron, Zane, Josh, Alison, Matthew, Katherine, James, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Julia, Luke, Sedona, and Nile; and extended family and friends too numerous to mention. His mother, Lorraine, his step-dad, J.D. Quirino, and a brother, Michael, had preceded him in death.

A private memorial will follow in spring. In lieu of flowers, offer prayers and masses in his memory.