

Joseph Hirsch Rosenbaum, Jr. "Jay"



Passed on peacefully with Hospice care on October 29, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, NM. Jay grew up in McClean, VA., and attended Sidwell Friends School for all 13 years through graduation. He then attended the University of Virginia through graduation and later attended law school at American University. While in Washington he worked mostly as a realtor. Later he moved to Miami, Fl; Taos, NM; and finally settled in Sante Fe for the last number of years. He always had a great interest in art and owned several galleries, all known as Hirsch Fine Art. Mostly he sold old western line drawings and Indian pottery. He was unmarried but had many friends on both coasts and he considered them as family. He was preceded in death several years ago by his sister, Ellen Rosenbaum, and is survived by his brother, George Rosenbaum, of Rappahannock County, VA.; as well as two nieces, Harley Rosenbaum of Warrenton, VA.; J. Hannah Rosenbaum and G. Jacob Rosenbaum, both of Rappahannock Co. VA., also. Memorial service will be held at a later date.