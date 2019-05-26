Joseph Charles Ryan
On Friday, May 10, 2019, Joseph Charles Ryan, age 94, died peacefully at an assisted living home in Mount Vernon, VA. He had lived in the D.C. region for the past 60 years and was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Helen Ryan. He is survived by his three children, Kathy (Bill) Hughes of Arlington, George (Janet) Ryan of Orlando, and Frances Ryan of Louisville, CO; also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army
in 1943 immediately following high school graduation and was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945. He proudly wore the Purple Heart
and Combat Infantryman Badge. He enrolled in Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, and following graduation began a 40 year career at Westinghouse Electronic Systems (now Northrop Grumman) in Baltimore where he focused on radar systems for military fighters before rising to general management. He retired in 1990 and began enjoying winters in Boca Raton, FL, spending more time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and following the Washington Nationals. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be on a future date.