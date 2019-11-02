

Joseph William Sachs (Age 77)



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Tracey Dondero and Scott Sachs, as well as four grandchildren. He was a lawyer, politician and businessman, but more importantly an exceptional father and grandfather. He has left a legacy of kindness, loyalty, love, brilliance and thoughtfulness...just to begin. We will forever be grateful. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at his beloved restaurant, now Fat Boy's Crab House, 1651 Rt. 3 North, Crofton, MD 21114 on November 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christopher Reeves Foundation or University of Maryland Shock Trauma.