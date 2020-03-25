

Joseph S. Sansone, Jr. (Age 89)



Of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Great Falls, VA passed away March 22, 2020.

Born January 9, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph S. Sansone and Josephine C. Sansone, Joe was reared in Syracuse, NY and after attending Georgetown University, he graduated from Le Moyne College in 1953 and entered the United States Navy's Officer Candidate School.

He married Ann Leonardi on February 6, 1954 and they had just celebrated 66 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his sister Anna; and by his parents Joseph and Josephine.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann of Fredericksburg, VA; his five children; daughter Deborah Schlismann and husband, Duane, of Fuquay-Varina, NC; son Joseph S. Sansone III and wife, Jennifer, of Madison, VA; son Steven J. Sansone and wife, Marcia, of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter JoAnn Clifton and husband, Berry, of Kernersville, NC; and son Christopher J. Sansone and wife, Lizz, of Sugar Land, TX.

He is survived by his sister JoAnn Williams and husband Mark, of Syracuse, NY; and his sister Stephanie Lloyd and husband, Randy, of Fredericksburg, VA.

He also is survived by nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was devoted to his wife, his extended family and his faith, as a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Admiral Sansone served as a leader in the fields of Navy acquisition, contracts, procurement and business management for more than 20 years of his 32-year career in the United States Navy. For the last seven years of his Naval career, he was the Deputy Chief of Naval Materiel for Contracts and Business Management.

He was a recipient of the Le Moyne College Distinguished Alumni Award in 2003.

Services are under the direction of Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA and private services will be held at a later date.