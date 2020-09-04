1/
JOSEPH SCATES
1927 - 2020
Joseph E. Scates  
Of Arlington, VA on August 30,2020 from complications of COVID-19. Born January 2, 1927. Son of the late John Earl and Alease V. Scates. Brother of the late Jack M. and Charles A. Scates. Joe was a graduate of Eastern High School and served in WWII as an Army Tech Sergeant in Italy April 1945 to November 1946. Received Bachelor and Master of Commercial Science from Strayer's Business College. Had a successful 40 year career in public accounting as a CPA, Senior Tax Manager. Joe was an active member of his retirement community and served as Treasurer of the Resident Council. He was an avid golfer playing until age 91, a fisherman, a Nats fan, former Redskins season ticket holder, and a walking encyclopedia on a number of subjects, mainly sports. An independent soul and a lifelong bachelor, he enjoyed western novels, model ship and airplane building, crossword puzzles, and breakfast at IHOP. He could brighten your day with a silly joke or even a slight of hand magic trick. Rest in peace cousin Joe. Graveside service private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
