JOSEPH SILVERMAN, Ph.D
(Age 97)
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence in Chevy Chase, MD, one day after his 97th birthday. Born November 5, 1922 in New York City to the late Jakob and Mary (nee Chechick) Silverman, he attended Brooklyn College, then served in the US Army in WWII
and returned to obtain his Ph.D from Columbia University. Dr. Silverman retired from the University of Maryland in 1990 as Professor Emeritus of the Chemical Engineering Department after a 30+ year career.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joan (nee Jacks) Silverman and his devoted sons, Joshua and David Silverman. Graveside service and interment will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA (cemetery entrance on Hollywood Road) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in the name of Dr. Silverman may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, 6101 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda, MD 20852 (www.shalomdc.org
). Please view and sign the family guest book at: