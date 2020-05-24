

cDR. Joseph T. Sippel

us navy (Ret.)



Cdr. Joseph T. Sippel, born December 1, 1923, in Rochester, NY, died May 2, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after a five day battle with COVID-19. He is survived by loving family members daughter, Linda Sippel-Lemmer, son-in-law, Thomas A. Lemmer, grandson, Wyatt Sippel Lemmer and his wife, Jessica and great-grandson, Finn Hale Lemmer born May 12, 2020. He also is survived by his sisters, Lucille and Mary. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Opal Hale Sippel in 1991.

Cdr. Sippel was a decorated Navy pilot who served in WWII and Korea. The primary aircraft carriers he served on were the USS Kitkun Bay and USS Antietam. Everyone enjoyed listening to him talk about his years of service as he was a great storyteller. He especially loved talking about his favorite airplane the Corsair and especially whether you got in on the right or left side. A book published in 1987, The Little Giants, U.S. Escort Carriers Against Japan, describes air battles between Lt. Sippel and other Navy pilots against Japanese fighters. Their carrier the USS Kitkun Bay was later hit and abandoned.

After retiring from the Navy in 1966, he went to work for NASA in Washington DC until retirement in 1986. This allowed my father to do the things he loved the most, being with his family, golf and a dry martini at night, preferably after a successful round of golf. He had many friends at Ft .Belvoir where he could be found every day at the golf course, weather permitting, until he was 94. Dad loved music and reminiscing about dancing with his daughter around the room to the music from the 1956 film The King and I. Lara's Theme from the movie Dr. Zhivago was my parent's song.

My father will be extremely missed by his family and friends but never forgotten. His great-grandson Finn will grow up knowing all about his great-grandfather. Joe will join his wife Opal Lee in Arlington National Cemetery on November 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.