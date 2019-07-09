

JOSEPH A. SMITH (Age 106)



Joseph A. Smith "Joe" peacefully passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Nancy; his grandson, Dan; granddaughter, Kelly; great-granddaughter, Marayna; great-grandson, Pepi, and a multitude of extended family members and friends. Joe is predeceased by his wife, Pearl, and his son, Larry. He worked for the Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) for 42 years until his retirement in 1977. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Silver Spring from 1979 to 1984 and then Wheaton when the two clubs merged in 2006. He remained an active member of the Kiwanis Club until his death and received numerous awards from the Kiwanis Foundation. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church at 9100 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20910, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church at the above address.